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Sunday, November 15, 2026

Judge Blocks Trump's Closure of Washington DC Golf Course

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the US government's closure of an historic golf course and park in Washington DC. ...

Posted by REDIAL at 09:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/14

Status: user

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A federal judge on Saturday ordered a two-week delay to any work at a historic Washington public golf course not far from the White House. n.pr/4zlSLpO

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 12:44 AM Â· Nov 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let's close the White House

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-15 08:46 PM | Reply

Yet another example of the Trump family's apparent long-time tactic of acting without permission because they knew permission takes time.


Stated differently...

An apparent and intentional disregard of the laws in place?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 10:14 PM | Reply

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