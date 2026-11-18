@#7 ... Sometimes I think you're not a serious person. ...



Why?



Because I sometimes state the obvious?



Or that I state the obvious? :)



All eyes seem to be on the Alaska election these past few days.



I do agree that Mississippi electing a Black Senator is ground-breaking, to say the least.



But then there is also the the Oval Office-induced, I'll say, curiosity, regarding the Alaska election.



So, am I a serious person, well, maybe that depends upon the topic of discussion.



The newly-elected Senator of Mississippi is awesome, and ground-breaking.



I do not disagree with that in any shape, manner, or form.



But the nail-biter results in Alaska have also drawn a lot of attention.



The Mississippi election has already been decided (the GOP candidate has conceded).



So that leaves the Alaska election as a topic.





So, am I serious or not in discussing the Alaska election these past couple of days?





Well, all I can say is that I am mostly serious in the comments I post here. Most of the time, my posted opinions are serious (as in this thread). Other times I look to have some fun because of a troll.

