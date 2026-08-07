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Friday, August 07, 2026

Mike Johnson Would Prefer Not to

David A. Graham: The House speaker doesn't want to get involved in the Max Miller scandal - or anything else that might seem like part of his basic duties as a leader.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 04:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Hey! That's me asking Mike Johnson about Cory Mills and Max Miller

[image or embed]

-- Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) 11:18 AM Â· Jul 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The essay's author drew his title from Herman Melville's 1853 short story "Bartleby, the Scrivener: A Story of Wall Street." In the tale, Bartleby refuses all assigned tasks, saying, " I would prefer not to."

That's Mike Johnson, alright.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-06 06:30 AM | Reply

By attempting to remain distant from the Miller scandal, Johnson is allowing Miller to claim, as he did in an interview last night, that "Speaker Mike Johnson, everyone else"they're standing behind me."

Johnson probably told him privately he supports him.

This is just the easiest way to publicly deal with it as Miller is likely telling the truth but there's nothing in writing to pin them down on.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-06 06:34 AM | Reply

1. My son pulled that BS on me on time. I told him to give it up.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 02:47 PM | Reply

"Speaker Mike Johnson, everyone else, 'they're standing behind me.'"

"But he turned and said to Peter, 'Get behind me, Satan! You are a hindrance to me, for you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.'"

Matt. 16:23 NRSVue

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 04:54 PM | Reply

@#1 ... " I would prefer not to."

That's Mike Johnson, alright. ...

Like most of the current GOP in Congress.

No Backbone.


It is amazing they can even stand upright ....

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 07:19 PM | Reply

Curious the lack of the usual MAGA folk's replies here.

Do they support Spkr Johnson's tail-between-his-legs retreat?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 12:30 AM | Reply

Kip Adotta - Wet Dream (1984)
www.youtube.com

They don't write songs like that anymore ...

Maybe that might be A Good Thing?


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 12:36 AM | Reply

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