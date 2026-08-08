McConnell writes that He has been Discharged, will Recover at Home

Governor Andy Bashear (D-KY) on social media today:



"To ensure our great US Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recovers safely and securely from his recent illness, I have deployed a detachment of Kentucky State Troopers and a flight surgeon from the Kentucky Air National Guard to his secure location.



In full accordance with HIPAA and state privacy laws, the flight surgeon will provide daily briefs on Senator Mitch McConnell's health to the great people of Kentucky.



Let's us all keep Senator McConnell in our thoughts and prayers."



~snip~



Gotcha!

