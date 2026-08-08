Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 08, 2026

McConnell writes that He has been Discharged, will Recover at Home

"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I've received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

Posted by Dbt2 at 11:33 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Mitch McConnell didn't "say" one freaking word www.cbsnews.com/news/mitch-m ...

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-- Will Bunch (@willbunch.bsky.social) 2:28 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

And out of sight.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 04:28 PM | Reply

Any video? Non-AI?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 05:03 PM | Reply

Has it spoken? Did the mouth servos malfunction again?

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-07 06:06 PM | Reply

You mean his body was finally booted from the morgue?

He still hasn't been seen publicly as far as I've seen/read.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-07 06:26 PM | Reply

So he's aphasic... I guess now they can make him say whatever they want.

#5 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-08 03:55 PM | Reply

His corpse will be buried at home?

He should have invested in a golf course burial plot.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-08 04:08 PM | Reply

Governor Andy Bashear (D-KY) on social media today:

"To ensure our great US Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recovers safely and securely from his recent illness, I have deployed a detachment of Kentucky State Troopers and a flight surgeon from the Kentucky Air National Guard to his secure location.

In full accordance with HIPAA and state privacy laws, the flight surgeon will provide daily briefs on Senator Mitch McConnell's health to the great people of Kentucky.

Let's us all keep Senator McConnell in our thoughts and prayers."

~snip~

Gotcha!

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 04:29 PM | Reply

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