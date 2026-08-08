McConnell writes that He has been Discharged, will Recover at Home

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Saturday, August 08, 2026
"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I've received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.
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