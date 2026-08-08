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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Trump Executive Order Sets New Limits on Birthright Citizenship

Trump signed two executive orders seeking to narrow birthright citizenship in several circumstances and intensify the federal crackdown on commercial "birth tourism."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:30 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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In this post, I explain why most of Trump's new executive order targeting birthright citizenship is blatantly unconstitutional under the Supreme Court's recent ruling in Trump v. Barbara: reason.com/volokh/2026/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Ilya Somin (@ilyasomin.bsky.social) 8:28 PM Â· Aug 6, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The late US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in 2015: "Dummkopf Trumpf is a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot."

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 03:42 AM | Reply

*** Morbidly Obese Dotard Answering Question About 'Birth Tourism' ***

Q: "How many individuals take advantage of birth tourism?"

Dummkopf Trumpf: "I'll tell you right now, hundreds of thousands. You have one man came in with a family had said he had 56 children. Another one came in -- they said they had 98 children."

Link: x.com

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 07:06 AM | Reply

98 children.

So one child every 9 months for 74 years. The DONorrhea is just flowing out of him.

I don't know what's worse...that he is stupid enough to say that or that he thinks we are stupid enough to believe it.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 09:42 AM | Reply

GTFO of our country

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-08 10:45 PM | Reply

It won't stand up to judicial scrutiny. It will be overturned upon appeal.

#5 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-08 10:49 PM | Reply

It won't stand up to judicial scrutiny. It will be overturned upon appeal.

#5 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-08 10:49 PM | Reply

A lot like your "vagina"

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-08 10:50 PM | Reply

Lewzer quotes:

"Why Is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?"

"The country wasn't based on executive orders,"

"Right now, Obama goes around signing executive orders. He can't even get along with the Democrats, and he goes around signing all these executive orders. It's a basic disaster. You can't do it."

For those keeping score, this will be XO #494 for Lewzer.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 10:51 PM | Reply

glad we can call things real and fake these days.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-08 10:53 PM | Reply

For those keeping score, this will be XO #494 for Lewzer.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 10:51 PM | Reply | Flag:

STFU you sniveling Kanuck. Did your momma drop you?

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-08 10:55 PM | Reply

Prove me wrong.

#10 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 10:56 PM | Reply

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