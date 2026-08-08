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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Trump Admin Gives $2 Billion in Humanitarian Assistance to Faith-Based Orgs

"Today, the United States announced nearly $2 billion in partnerships with faith-based and community organizations that provide global health and humanitarian assistance around the world.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 01:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Image from Trump fundraising email with subject line, "I believe He saved me for a reason!" The reason, of course, is to "Make America Great Again." Trump assures his supporters that "the steady compass of Faith has guided my hands through it all."

[image or embed]

-- Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 11:00 AM Â· Aug 3, 2026

Comments

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The detestable Trumpf junta, Marco Rubio, and DOGE dismantled USAID, so now $2 billion of American taxpayer funds will do the work of that defunct agency except with Christian indoctrination and NGO executives making extraordinary salaries without USG oversight.

Without an atom of a doubt, faux Christian Marco Rubio is the most ineffective and incompetent USSECSTATE in planetary history. Source: Vapid Republican Party Empty Suit

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 04:49 AM | Reply

Holy grift.

PITCHFORKS NOW.

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-07 06:05 PM | Reply

Oligarcho-patriarchal-racist-homoerotic, child-raping Zionist theocracy.

God shed his grace on thee.

I feel fine.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-08 08:23 AM | Reply

Watch for more covert operations against drug cartels in Mexico.

State Dept and USAG will provide the legal and diplomatic cover for XJKs.

There are enough rightwing collaborators in the Mexican security services at the state -- not federal -- level who will work around President Claudia Sheinbaum's federal government.

XJKs are taking place in Ecuador now and we know Cuba ramains a target of the 21st-century incarnation of the Knights of the Golden Circle.

Source: More SDTGs of Mexico drug cartels

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 09:44 AM | Reply

*** UK Govt Accuses State Dept of Meddliing in Their Politics ***

The insidious Trumpf junta is offering grants of $500,000 to change UK politics.

The UK contends this is foreign money for right wing groups.

Disguised as "public education" it promotes MAGA propaganda on abortion, regulation, hate speech, climate change, diversity and more.

~snap~

Felon Musk and Marco Rubio are tag-teaming the UK.

Link: MAGA PSYOPS

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 01:25 PM | Reply

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