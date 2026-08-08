The detestable Trumpf junta, Marco Rubio, and DOGE dismantled USAID, so now $2 billion of American taxpayer funds will do the work of that defunct agency except with Christian indoctrination and NGO executives making extraordinary salaries without USG oversight.



Without an atom of a doubt, faux Christian Marco Rubio is the most ineffective and incompetent USSECSTATE in planetary history. Source: Vapid Republican Party Empty Suit