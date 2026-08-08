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Saturday, August 08, 2026

US Gifts $1 Billion to Colombia

The US has pledged $1bn (740m) in assistance to Colombia, after the country's new right-wing president was sworn in on Friday.

Posted by REDIAL at 07:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Republicans held a hearing on Medicaid fraud today, so I asked a topÂ healthÂ expert: what bill delivered the largest cuts to Medicaid in American history? Â  Yep. Trump's Big Ugly Bill. Â  Seems to me like the biggest Medicaid theft actually happened last year in Congress.

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-- Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) 3:56 PM Â· Aug 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Didn't Trump/MAGA simply flip out for years over stuff like this?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 12:57 PM | Reply

Why isn't DOGE curbing the decomposing child rapist's wasteful spending?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-08 09:30 PM | Reply

Why isn't DOGE curbing the decomposing child rapist's wasteful spending?

DOGE activated their cloaking device and skipped across the Neutral Zone a long time ago.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 09:36 PM | Reply

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