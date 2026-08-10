"Why Is Everyone In Tech So Sad?"

|
Monday, August 10, 2026
A lot of people seem to be realizing that knowledge work is mostly pointless. AI might give us the pleasure of finding out what happens if an entire class of workers loses faith in their careers.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy