"Why Is Everyone In Tech So Sad?"

It's a good read; starts out:



"On a recent morning commute, I sat on a train in one of those awkward four-person configurations with a shared table. Across from me sat a typical commuter: early 30s, slacks, dress shirt, dirty white sneakers, hair a little disheveled, AirPods in, basking in the glow of an open MacBook.



For over half an hour, I listened to this young man as he was on a call explaining, in painfully monotone detail, EBITDAs, margin expansion opportunities, cost structures, ARR, etc.



On and on he went until the screeching of the train's brakes signaled our arrival at the final station. But as everyone else around us began shuffling to disembark, I watched the man begin digging frantically through a leather bag at his side.



Intriguing! I wondered what he'd pull out. A copy of "Atomic Habits"? A framed portrait of Gary V? A Mac mini running OpenClaw?



None of the above. Instead, he took out two long knitting needles. Between them dangled a mound of pink yarn. He explained to me that he was making a winter hat for a niece. And for the first time that morning, I noticed a glint of pride and excitement in his eyes.



The hat was a project born from a desire, as he put it, to do something."

