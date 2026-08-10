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Monday, August 10, 2026

Senate Bows to Reality, Leaving Trump's Voting Bill Undone

Michael Gold: The summer exit confirmed what had been apparent for weeks: that Republicans lacked the votes to pass the voting restrictions the president has made a top priority.

Posted by retort at 09:17 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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"At all times, day by day, we have to continue fighting for freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and freedom from want -- for these are things that must be gained in peace as well as in war." - Eleanor Roosevelt #RadioFreeAmerica #politics

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-- Radio Free America (@radiofreeflorida.bsky.social) 12:17 PM Â· Jul 23, 2026

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