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Monday, August 10, 2026

Fear of Lettuce Is Making RFK Jr.'s Food Messaging Harder for Consumers to Swallow

Health Secretary Robert. F. Kennedy Jr.'s call for Americans to "eat real food" to combat chronic illness is being tested by a parasite that's driving consumers away from fresh produce.

Posted by retort at 08:00 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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CHECK YOUR FRIDGE: Albertsons Companies is recalling some Taylor Farms items for possible Salmonella contamination

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-- WAFB (@wafb.com) 8:00 PM Â· Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Who could have thought, even two years ago, that Americans would fear lettuce? Or have to fear lettuce?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 08:14 AM | Reply

"...the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, unless of course we are discussing Republicans ever leading the US again." cropper.watch.aetnd.com

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 08:24 AM | Reply

Americans need to learn how to clean their food, not rely on or assume corporate supermarkets to do it for them. Lettuce should also be slightly cooked, too. That's why food poisoning is less likely in China and cultures that prepare food in a similar way.

#3 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-10 08:37 AM | Reply

"Americans need to learn how to clean their food, not rely on or assume corporate supermarkets to do it for them."

Tell me Sentinel, How do you clean Taylor Farms' prepared salsa and/or guacamole? Do you boil it first or add antibacterial soap to to it?

www.cnbc.com

#4 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-10 08:45 AM | Reply

Americans need to learn how to clean their food,

#3 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

And just pay that extra 33% in fuel costs, you wimps.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 09:14 AM | Reply

Lettuce should also be slightly cooked, too.

#3 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

Seems to ignore the entire point of lettuce.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 09:15 AM | Reply

I know that some of you have noticed: Trump/MAGA is making a concerted effort to guilt Americans into not wanting good things, because Trump/MAGA finds itself unable to provide good things, or even keep the good things that we've had for generations.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 09:17 AM | Reply

"Argh! Stupid Americans should eat cooked lettuce and tomatoes! Blargh!"


#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 09:20 AM | Reply

"How do you clean Taylor Farms' prepared salsa and/or guacamole?"

You don't. You make your own salsa and/or guacamole from fresh ingredients.

#9 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-10 10:05 AM | Reply

"Seems to ignore the entire point of lettuce."

If you like to eat raw lettuce, you can't really look down on those who drink raw milk.

#10 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-10 10:09 AM | Reply

"You don't. You make your own salsa and/or guacamole from fresh ingredients."

Very good! So how do you clean a raw, fresh, store-bought jalapeno or tomato or bunch of cilantro that may or may not have salmonella or cyclospora? Do you boil them or just pour some antibacterial soap into them?

#11 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-10 10:14 AM | Reply

That crunching sound you may hear is Sentinel's spade digging his hole deeper and deeper.

#12 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-10 10:15 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

If you like to eat raw lettuce, you can't really look down on those who drink raw milk.

#10 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

1) We do wash our lettuce

2) I won't get bovine tuberculosis from lettuce

#13 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 10:28 AM | Reply

#10 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

Why can't the government help with food quality, like it did before Trump?

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 10:28 AM | Reply

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