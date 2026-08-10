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Monday, August 10, 2026

Dukes of Hazzard Star and Former Congressman Dies

Actor Ben Jones' wife: "He was home resting in his favorite chair, waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees."

Posted by LauraMohr at 01:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LauraMohr

Joined 2005/01/24
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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The Strange Career of Ben "Cooter" Jones (1941-2026) #CivilWarMemory ð--ï¸ kevinmlevin.substack.com/p/the-strang ...

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-- Kevin M. Levin (@civilwarmemory.bsky.social) 8:13 AM Â· Aug 10, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He was my representative for a while. If memory serves, the crazier-than-hell Cynthia McKinney may have taken his place.

Washington, VA, is a great little town with what used to be among the US's best restaurants.

www.theinnatlittlewashington.com

RIP indeed.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-10 12:10 PM | Reply

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