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Monday, August 10, 2026

Trump Signs Order on Childhood Vaccines, Against Medical Groups' Guidance

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order calling for revamped childhood vaccine recommendations ...

Posted by jpw at 08:34 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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jpw

Joined 2006/08/11
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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Trump Moves to Scale Back Childhood Vaccines Over Conspiracy Theory The president signed a new executive order based on the myth that vaccines cause autism. Read: www.rollingstone.com/politics/pol ...

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-- Rolling Stone (@rollingstone.com) 5:12 PM Â· Aug 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Gotta love the picture in the article, which is a massively dishonest graphic that made the rounds in anti-vaxx circles a while back.

It compares the 11 agents that are vaccinated against to the 72 doses US children get throughout the schedule, most of which are combination injections with 3-4 agents in a single dose.

That brain dead piece of s*&^ RFK can't move his lips without lying.

Oh, and f*&^ you MAGA.

#1 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Orange Chomo Nods Off After Claiming Kids Get "Soda Bottle" Worth of Vaccines

www.yahoo.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-10 05:25 PM | Reply

The EO:

www.whitehouse.gov

First of all, *gag* to the tacky newsletter sign up pop up ad that says "Welcome to the Golden Age!"

Reading this, there are some real gems of idiocy that only a s*&^ for brains like RFK could say with a straight face.

For instance:

it is the policy of my Administration that Federal programs and funding should support maximal parental choice over childhood vaccines, consistent with the Federal Government's constitutional and statutory obligations and the fundamental principles of personal autonomy and informed consent.

Existing case law affirms the power of state and local governments to enforce vaccination mandates for the public good. The Jacobson decision, IIRC, is well over a century old.

The Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations also recognize that the combined measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine should be administered in three separate single-disease shots once such products are domestically available and that, to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.

So here they are meddling in markets, forcing companies to produce products they don't want to produce.

Also, the last part all but guarantees that overall vaccination rates across the board are likely to fall. Expecting constant visits ensures all won't be administered and spacing them out removes synergistic effects of co-injections that are designed into the schedule. This is anything but "gold standard science" driven. It's bulls*&^ driven.

Section 4 opens a free for all for the stupidest, least capable parents among us to ensure their little spawns have every chance to become typhoid Marys.

I hope states counter this with new laws that state any parent whose unvaccinated child causes death or serious illness to another child by transmitting a preventable disease should be criminally charged. You want "freedom"? Fine. You should also get the consequences of your negligence.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:32 PM | Reply

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