Trump Signs Order on Childhood Vaccines, Against Medical Groups' Guidance

The EO:



www.whitehouse.gov



First of all, *gag* to the tacky newsletter sign up pop up ad that says "Welcome to the Golden Age!"



Reading this, there are some real gems of idiocy that only a s*&^ for brains like RFK could say with a straight face.



For instance:



it is the policy of my Administration that Federal programs and funding should support maximal parental choice over childhood vaccines, consistent with the Federal Government's constitutional and statutory obligations and the fundamental principles of personal autonomy and informed consent.



Existing case law affirms the power of state and local governments to enforce vaccination mandates for the public good. The Jacobson decision, IIRC, is well over a century old.



The Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations also recognize that the combined measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine should be administered in three separate single-disease shots once such products are domestically available and that, to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.



So here they are meddling in markets, forcing companies to produce products they don't want to produce.



Also, the last part all but guarantees that overall vaccination rates across the board are likely to fall. Expecting constant visits ensures all won't be administered and spacing them out removes synergistic effects of co-injections that are designed into the schedule. This is anything but "gold standard science" driven. It's bulls*&^ driven.



Section 4 opens a free for all for the stupidest, least capable parents among us to ensure their little spawns have every chance to become typhoid Marys.



I hope states counter this with new laws that state any parent whose unvaccinated child causes death or serious illness to another child by transmitting a preventable disease should be criminally charged. You want "freedom"? Fine. You should also get the consequences of your negligence.