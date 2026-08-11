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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Why the Iran War Won't End Soon

Trump's reckless war on Iran is threatening global economic collapse ...

Posted by Corky at 11:32 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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The Strait of Hormuz's closure has skyrocketed global energy prices and high prices are threatening to unseat Republicans this November.

[image or embed]

-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 12:05 PM Â· Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Video version:

Why Iran's Military Posture Has remained Strong

www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 10:05 PM | Reply

Iran Says it Will Reopen Strait if Trump Admits He Lost in 2020

www.borowitzreport.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-10 10:38 PM | Reply | Funny: 3 | Newsworthy 1

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 12:47 AM | Reply

Exit the Iran War and move back to the Epstein files?

Puerto Rico not having water?

Inflation?

Destruction of national parks?

ICE killings?

The reflecting pool being destroyed by Trump's motorcade?

The destruction of the White House?

Our failing healthcare system?

Climate change?

Dead Mitch McConnell voting?

The pentagon "misplacing" 1.5 trillion?

Israel's continuing genocide in Gaza?

Israel's continued colonization of the West Bank?

Israel's continued occupation of southern Lebanon?

Trump's continued looting of our taxes?

Why?

This war is great.

Gas prices can be maintained until the midterms by draining the rest of the SPR.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-11 01:01 AM | Reply

The war will end when Trump he admits that he made a mistake, and Trump never admits that.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 12:27 PM | Reply

Meanwhile ...

Pakistan says US and Iran close to 'some sort' of deal despite attacks on shipping
www.reuters.com

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-11 12:36 PM | Reply

Because Iran will never surrender to Trumpy.

Never ever. They will continue to try and humiliate him (and us) as long as they can.

Oh, if he'd only see ... That the joke was on he..

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 12:37 PM | Reply

The war will end when Trump he admits that he made a mistake, and Trump never admits that.
#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 12:27 PM | Reply | Flag:
(Choose)

And nothing would make you and your liberals happier then to see this country fail.

#8 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-11 01:46 PM | Reply

Pakistan says US and Iran close to 'some sort' of deal

Pakistan should get the Nobel Peace Prize for their tireless efforts to end Lewzer's war.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-11 01:48 PM | Reply

"And nothing would make you and your liberals happier then to see this country fail."

It is YOU who wanted America to fail, fascist. That is why you voted for Trump, not once, not twice, but all three times.

#10 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-11 02:06 PM | Reply

see this country fail.

#8 | POSTED BY FISHPAW

Trump should have gone to Congress with his war, but instead decided to play dictator.

He failed this country by doing that.

The country is failing by not insisting he do that.

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 02:15 PM | Reply

And nothing would make you and your liberals happier then to see this country fail.

#8 | POSTED BY FISHPAW

Trumpy is not the country.

The country is not going to fail.

Dum Dum (with no "b") is just slowing us down.

"the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice"

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 03:07 PM | Reply

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