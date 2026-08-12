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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

ICE to Use Gloves That Deliver Painful Electric Shocks

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers may soon be outfitted with gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks intended to gain compliance from combative individuals.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 04:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

ICE plans to spend 20 million ( of our dollars) on gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks apnews.com/article/ice- ...

[image or embed]

-- Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) 11:23 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yikes. Nothing thrills them like inflicting pain

The devices are known as the G.L.O.V.E., which stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, and are manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC of Lexington, Kentucky. They have been used in recent years by some jails and police departments.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-12 12:42 PM | Reply

Someone is genuinely going to try to kill these people someday,

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-12 12:43 PM | Reply

Speaking of those dealing with crime:

scontent.ftpa1-2.fna.fbcdn.net

: )

#3 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-08-12 02:30 PM | Reply

Speaking of dumbf*&^s, look msgt still gets his opinions from memes and social media garbage...

Idiot.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-12 05:07 PM | Reply

But where's the $20 million that Congress allocated for body-cams and dash-cams?

OCU

#5 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-08-12 05:20 PM | Reply

JPW is getting a pair of shock gloves to add a little excitement to the truckers he services.

#6 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-12 05:21 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Fistedfucktard can easily accommodate multiple gloved mitts.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 05:24 PM | Reply

Speaking of those dealing with crime:

scontent.ftpa1-2.fna.fbcdn.net

: )

#3 | Posted by MSgt

Speaking of those who are cool with crime:
www.lawfaremedia.org

The Jan. 6 Pardons: How Many Clemency Recipients Have Faced Other Charges?
The real count is much higher than the public knew.

#8 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-12 06:40 PM | Reply

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