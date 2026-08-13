Zelensky Announces Recapture of 745 Sq Km in Oleksandrivsk

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Thursday, August 13, 2026
"From January to August of this year, our warriors of the airborne assault forces and other units carried out an effective offensive operation in the Oleksandrivskyi sector ...
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