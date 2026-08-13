Zelensky Announces Recapture of 745 Sq Km in Oleksandrivsk

Something not seen in quite some time, a line of blue flag dots going forward on the live map.



Things are still very fragile on other parts of the line.



"A group of Ukrainian soldiers appealed to their military leadership for help in a video where they told of spending four months on the frontline without rotation and drinking urine during a 12-day stint when drone-dropped water supplies did not arrive. Ukraine's 121st Brigade command confirmed the social media video's authenticity and said the brigade "continues to take all necessary measures to properly supply the servicemen" in what it described as "extremely difficult" battlefield conditions."