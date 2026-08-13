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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Zelensky Announces Recapture of 745 Sq Km in Oleksandrivsk

"From January to August of this year, our warriors of the airborne assault forces and other units carried out an effective offensive operation in the Oleksandrivskyi sector ...

Posted by sitzkrieg at 06:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Ukraine liberated 745 square kilometers in Oleksandrivka sector since January, Zelensky says. "Russian losses amounted to at least 9,550 people killed and more than 6,600 people wounded," Zelensky said.

[image or embed]

-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 12:25 PM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Something not seen in quite some time, a line of blue flag dots going forward on the live map.

Things are still very fragile on other parts of the line.

"A group of Ukrainian soldiers appealed to their military leadership for help in a video where they told of spending four months on the frontline without rotation and drinking urine during a 12-day stint when drone-dropped water supplies did not arrive. Ukraine's 121st Brigade command confirmed the social media video's authenticity and said the brigade "continues to take all necessary measures to properly supply the servicemen" in what it described as "extremely difficult" battlefield conditions."

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-13 09:16 AM | Reply

Fertilizer for the Sunflowers.

But it's all good, Cuz' they aren't Americans or NATO Europeans?

Ukrainians are Expendible, just like Russians.

A million deaths for NATO and they can't even Join.

How Dumb is that?

#2 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-13 10:51 AM | Reply

Ukraine has paused drone strikes on oil tankers using Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a request from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian officials.

tucson.com

When is Vance going to ask Russia to stop attacking Ukrainian schools and hospitals?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-13 11:43 AM | Reply

@#2

Still pushing the Pres Putin talking points?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 08:00 PM | Reply

@#3 ... When is Vance going to ask Russia to stop attacking Ukrainian schools and hospitals? ...

Good question.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 08:01 PM | Reply

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