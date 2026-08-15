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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Poland Thwarts Russian Plot to Kill American Citizen

A Russian plot to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw was thwarted by Poland before it could be carried out, the Polish prime minister said Thursday, marking the first time in decades that a Western leader has publicly accused Moscow of plotting to kill a U.S. citizen.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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Polish security services have foiled a Russian plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen in the country, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 5:00 PM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Putin plots killing Americans because Trump has persuaded him that he can get away with it.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-14 08:32 AM | Reply

ICYMI: More Murder-Death-Kill coming from Dummkopf Trumpf's BFF in the Kremlin

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 03:33 PM | Reply

A Russian plot to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw was thwarted by Poland before it could be carried out, the Polish prime minister said Thursday, marking the first time in decades that a Western leader has publicly accused Moscow of plotting to kill a U.S. citizen.

Putin's 300 lb orange butt ---- will look the other way as usual.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 03:41 PM | Reply

Meanwhile poles are full participants in genocide on the African continent.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-15 08:42 AM | Reply

Anonymous.

No name, no details, no reasons.

Just some random person targeted?
Was it Jason Bourne?

#5 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-08-15 09:34 AM | Reply

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