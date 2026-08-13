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Thursday, August 13, 2026

USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Tried to Jump Overboard

Aircraft carrier's crew in ninth month at sea and has spent record 250 days consecutively without making land

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/13

Status: user

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The USS Abraham Lincoln is supporting military operations in the Middle East against Iran.

[image or embed]

-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 2:30 PM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

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Two leading specialist military papers, the Navy Times and the Stars and Stripes, are reporting that there have been multiple attempts by sailors to jump overboard as poor conditions and mental stresses on the Lincoln reach breaking point. The crew is in its ninth month at sea, and has spent 250 days consecutively without making land " a record for an aircraft carrier in modern times.

Pedo 47 and Roofie Pete did that.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 12:47 PM | Reply

Broken showers full of mold, running out of food, soap and toothpaste.

On station for 8 full months despite being scheduled to rotate out back in May.

Enjoy your dinner:


#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 02:37 PM | Reply

...despite being scheduled to rotate out back in May.

They will have to wait. USS Photo Prop will be in the shop for another 6 months getting it's supply of crab and ribeyes replenished before its next VIP deployment.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-12 03:04 PM | Reply

Text messages from a service member aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln show horrific conditions.

They do not have any fresh food. One service member questioned if the government is doing this intentionally to see how far they can "push sailors' limits."

bsky.app

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 07:35 PM | Reply

It's a tough life being no more than grease in a cog of a gear in the ever-expanding machinery of the military industrial complex.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-12 08:50 PM | Reply

It's disgusting what Orange Adolf is doing to our military.

#6 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-13 06:42 AM | Reply

Maybe Trump could spare a food cart.

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-13 06:49 AM | Reply

Iranian government offers to feed hungry US Servicemembers: Sadaka

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 06:59 AM | Reply

Civilians are freaking out with this little tidbit of news but in the grand scheme of Naval Operations, it's normal.

#9 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 11:54 AM | Reply

Parnas: I've spoken to numerous military families...

Our service members abroad are having moldy showers, are not getting detergent, not getting soap. Some haven't had a fresh meal in months.

Prisoners in America get better meal rations than these troops are getting right now in the Middle East.

bsky.app

It's hard to believe a demented serial rapist isn't doing right by his suckers and losers.

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-13 12:19 PM | Reply

USS Abraham Lincoln to Be Replaced Amid Growing Concerns for Troops

www.newsweek.com

Pedo 47 and Roofie Pete are just crushing it this year.

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-13 01:44 PM | Reply

Maybe Lincoln could borrow Photo Prop's emotional support therapy dog?

#12 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-13 02:00 PM | Reply

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth only cares about beards, praying to Jesus, DEI and Low T.

#13 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-13 04:07 PM | Reply

Pete Hegseth only cares about beards

Beards are heterosexual women who marry gay guys so they can pretend to be heterosexual men.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-13 04:46 PM | Reply

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