30,000 Lbs of Raw Beef Imported from Argentina Recalled

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Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef imported from Argentina was recalled last week after it entered the United States without undergoing the required federal reinspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
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