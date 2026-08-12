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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

30,000 Lbs of Raw Beef Imported from Argentina Recalled

Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef imported from Argentina was recalled last week after it entered the United States without undergoing the required federal reinspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:30 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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The Florida-based beef company, Corte Argentino, has recalled over 29,600 pounds of raw beef imported to Florida and Texas without a follow-up inspection after arriving in the US, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). More: substack.com/profile/2357 ...

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-- Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule.bsky.social) 4:08 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Or as DJT calls it, 'dinner'.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-11 12:13 PM | Reply

Company run by a zionist, Quelle surprise!

#2 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-11 12:42 PM | Reply

"30,000 Lbs Of Raw Beef Recalled from Javier Milei's Aregntina"

...

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 12:50 PM | Reply

To be fair, the fat bald pedo would cook it until it was gray.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 03:57 PM | Reply

30,000 Lbs Of Raw Beef Recalled

I knew LegallyHesDead was a big ----- ... but not 30,000lbs big

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-11 07:40 PM | Reply

---- off jeff. You'll always be a nobody.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 09:29 PM | Reply

Just another Fat Donnie Fail win!

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 08:03 AM | Reply

Trumpy did not get his cut of the best prime meats.

Trumpy needs his 10%.

Trumpy needs to personally assess the general condition of the product and, when necessary, test samples ...

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-12 11:15 AM | Reply

Trumpy needs to personally assess the general condition of the product and, when necessary, test samples ...

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-12 11:15 AM | Reply EH?

McDumpalls, regularly buy Argentinian meat as do many fast-food restaurants... so... hiding out in the catering box...on a Turkish tarmac... done and done!

#9 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-12 11:21 AM | Reply

To get his 10% of the best cuts he will have to eat 3000 lbs of beef.

That could take a couple days even for a fat pig like him.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-12 11:44 AM | Reply

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