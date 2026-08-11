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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Trump Used Journalists and His Staff as Decoys

President Donald Trump's reported secret escape from Air Force One amid fears of an Iranian assassination attempt sparked a furious online backlash Monday, with critics accusing the White House of leaving journalists and staff aboard what was described as a "decoy" aircraft.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

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Trump Used Own Staff as Decoy During Iranian Assassination Threat Donald Trump let the press pool and some of his staff think he was on Air Force One, while really he had been smuggled in a catering cart onto a different plane.

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 11:52 AM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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Fat bald pedo coward

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 11:14 AM | Reply

Was Trump wearing his general's uniform when this was going on?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 11:24 AM | Reply

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 03:14 PM | Reply

*** Iran Knew of Details of Trumpf's Visit to Ankara ***

"The Iranian threat that prompted Dummkopf Trumpf's secret Air Force One swap last month emerged as he was heading into his last day at the NATO summit in Turkey on 8 July.

According to two US officials with knowledge of the threat, US intelligence picked up multiple streams of information. They knew that there was a specific threat of a surface-to-air missile against Air Force One, meaning whichever plane was carrying the president, and that someone in the vicinity of the NATO summit had been spotted with a shoulder-fired missile. And the Iranians knew specifically where Mr. Trumpf was staying in Ankara, including which floor of the building.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence related to the threat.

The information was deemed sufficiently credible to lead Mr. Trumpf and senior members of his junta to engage in an extraordinary decoy effort to get him out of Turkey. He boarded the older Air Force One in front of the cameras, which he had announced he would be taking "for old time's sake," before sneaking off in an airport catering container and taking a military jet out of the country.

Dummkopf Trumpf has been the target of Iranian plots in the past. He was grazed by a would-be assassin's bullet while campaigning in Butler, PA in 2024 and targeted by another armed man at his Florida golf course later that year. Those two assassination attempts were unrelated to the Iranian threats.

But a man was convicted in connection with a murder-for-hire plot against Mr. Trumpf that was uncovered by the Biden administration. That plot was said to be led by Iranians, using a proxy force."

Source: NYT

~snip~

Lots of people in NYC knew where Benjamin Netanyahu was staying for UNGA last year, causing the Israeli Shin Bet to make different arrangements for his sulfuric visit next month.

If someone was spotted near the NATO summit with a MANPADS weapon, the Turkish security services would have found him/her by now.

Let's see if the TNP makes an arrest soon or they request the extradition of someone from Iran or elsewhere.

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 02:06 AM | Reply

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