Trump Uses NPS as 'piggy Bank' for His Own Projects

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Tuesday, August 11, 2026
An "astounding" amount of taxpayer dollars has been diverted from American national parks to fund President Donald Trump's beautification projects in Washington, D.C., journalist Scott MacFarlane revealed Sunday night after obtaining internal U.S. National Park Service records.
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