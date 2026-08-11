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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Trump Uses NPS as 'piggy Bank' for His Own Projects

An "astounding" amount of taxpayer dollars has been diverted from American national parks to fund President Donald Trump's beautification projects in Washington, D.C., journalist Scott MacFarlane revealed Sunday night after obtaining internal U.S. National Park Service records.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/11

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NEW: Internal National Park Service records obtained by MeidasTouch's Scott MacFarlane reveal more than $400 MILLION has been steered toward Trump's White House and D.C. projects, while funding for major national parks is being slashed.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 4:15 PM Â· Aug 10, 2026

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President and First Lady Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu at the exact moment they were therapeutically injected with white-hot lead, 25 December 1989, Targoviste, Romania.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 07:28 AM | Reply

In what's left of Trump's mind, it's all his. Everything he sees, anything he wants and is attracted to and can't help grabbing for himself, all of it is his to dig up, bury, haul off, thieve, anything he wants. That's why there's a big hole in the ground next to the White House, a fetid pool on the Mall, and a shrouded Kennedy Center. Wtf does it take, folks? If Trump can't have it, he will destroy it so others can't have it, either. Experts in aberrant child behavior might be able to explain this. (As for the enablers, consult the shades of Albert Speer close to the top and, in middle management, Adolf Eichmann.)

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-10 07:31 AM | Reply

"a shrouded Kennedy Center"

By direct observation, a dark and gutted Kennedy Center.

All of Trump's little construction projects reveal the state of his soul.

What an ugly thing.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 07:34 AM | Reply

That's because the national parks aren't really seen as national parks by these people. They're seen as future mining/timber/grazing/drilling sites.

Eventually Park Service employees will be treated as little more than security for corporations ruining the land to keep taxpayers off the land at their own expense.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:40 PM | Reply

I could only imagine the 24/7/365 fauxrage from the GOP if Obama had done this.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-11 07:57 AM | Reply

Obama would have Never even thought of it.

Trump is a sick individual.

Even his own followers don't realize what is going on.

Taking from the public Tit for his own pet projects is Trump's worldview.

He thinks it's all his private property.

I used to think Coriolanus was extreme,like his example in #1 for example.

No Longer.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-11 11:10 AM | Reply

Isn't that cannibalism? A pig using a piggy bank?

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 03:00 PM | Reply

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