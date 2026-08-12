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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Alito Gained up to $2.9m from Oil, Gas Assets Since Joining Supreme Court

The supreme court justice Samuel Alito gained up to $2.9m from his fossil fuel interests between 2005 and 2024, a new review of financial disclosures shows.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

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Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito gained up to $2.9 million from his fossil fuel interests between 2005 and 2024, a new review of financial disclosures shows. Yet the justice won't recuse himself from key oil and gas cases.

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-- Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 3:24 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oil and energy stocks are the best to own, especially during wartime.

Exxon (Standard Oil back then) -- through subsidiaries -- made a fortune selling oil and minerals to the Third Reich, Fascist Italy, and Imperial Japan during the Second World War.

The Third Reich provided fuel for the US missions in Switzerland during the war and Congress knew about it.

Exxon sent oil from Brazil to the Canary Islands (Franco's Spain) where it was processed and put directly into Nazi U-Boats.

None of the Exxon executives were prosecuted after the war.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 03:38 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

No ----.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:55 AM | Reply

From the sub-summary ...

... Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito gained up to $2.9 million from his fossil fuel interests between 2005 and 2024, a new review of financial disclosures shows.

Yet the justice won't recuse himself from key oil and gas cases. ...


Was anyone really expecting ethical behavior?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 01:14 PM | Reply

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