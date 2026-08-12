Alito Gained up to $2.9m from Oil, Gas Assets Since Joining Supreme Court

Oil and energy stocks are the best to own, especially during wartime.



Exxon (Standard Oil back then) -- through subsidiaries -- made a fortune selling oil and minerals to the Third Reich, Fascist Italy, and Imperial Japan during the Second World War.



The Third Reich provided fuel for the US missions in Switzerland during the war and Congress knew about it.



Exxon sent oil from Brazil to the Canary Islands (Franco's Spain) where it was processed and put directly into Nazi U-Boats.



None of the Exxon executives were prosecuted after the war.

