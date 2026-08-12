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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Mike Lindell Loses Despite Trump Endorsement

Minnesota state Rep. Lisa Demuth (R) was projected to win the Republican primary for governor of the North Star State, Decision Desk HQ projects, dealing a blow to President Trump. Trump had endorsed Republican businessman Mike Lindell ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Manic Mike Lindell is ranting and raving that he won't concede.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 6:42 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Lindell is emulating Putin's noxious orange bitch by refusing to concede.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 02:17 AM | Reply

Mike Pillow refusing to concede?

Shocking.

It's almost like he would push fake election scams and end up getting sued and having to sell off his failing pillow assets.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:36 AM | Reply

Obviously a rigged election.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-12 10:23 AM | Reply

Lindell alleges voting irregularities, refuses to concede

thehill.com

BWAAAAAAAAAAAA

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 01:32 PM | Reply

Lindell lost because of Trumps poisonous endorsement.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-12 02:25 PM | Reply

He's biting a whole warehouse full of pillows about now.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-12 02:29 PM | Reply

Despite?

No. Because of it.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 02:32 PM | Reply

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