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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Trump Compares Vaccine to a Nuclear Weapon

President Donald Trump compared the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine to a nuclear bomb being set off inside a kid's body during a Tuesday interview on Real America's Voice.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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-- George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 5:02 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 01:45 PM | Reply

He's a ------- retarded old doddering fool that swallows whatever Rat ---- Jr. feeds him. Covered in ketchup.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 11:24 PM | Reply

Don't take health advice from a sociopath who told you to inject bleach and shove uv lights into your body.

#1 "Don't be afraid of COVID" says the man that got EVERY SINGLE TREATMENT POSSIBLE to keep him alive (and he almost died) including treatments that WERE NOT AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC.

Just ask Herman Caine how well that worked out of him.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 08:02 AM | Reply

So let's vaccinate Iran!

#4 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-12 04:55 PM | Reply

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