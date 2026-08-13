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Thursday, August 13, 2026

U.S. Posts Record July Budget Deficit of $432 Billion

The U.S. federal government posted a budget deficit of $432.3 billion in July, a record for that month...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:35 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/13

Status: user

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" Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@mayor.nyc.gov) 8:44 PM Jun 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Another banner month for the bankruptcy-prone chomo who hides in catering carts.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-13 11:28 AM | Reply

"the bankruptcy-prone chomo who hides in catering carts."

I don't remember who wrote it, but here's my favorite headline proposal:

Orange Chicken Ducks in Turkey

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-13 11:40 AM | Reply

In Bidenflation dollars.

#3 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-13 02:40 PM | Reply

Trump promised to eliminate the national debt

www.cbsnews.com

The disgusting kid-diddler lied again.

#4 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-13 02:47 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 03:03 PM | Reply

" Trump promised to eliminate the national debt"

He'll do it ... by eliminating the Nation.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-13 03:06 PM | Reply

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