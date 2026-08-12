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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Ivanka Trump's Brother-in-Law Buys L.A. Lakers for Record Price

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have purchased the Los Angeles Lakers for a record-breaking $12 billion, sources tell ESPN.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

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BREAKING: Carlos Cordeiro, FIFA's adviser to the White House Task Force for the World Cup, has RESIGNED in protest over FIFA's controversial plan to sell stakes in the tournament to private investors led by Josh Kushner.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 6:29 AM Â· Jul 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Is Slumlord Jared's brother moving the Lakers to Albania?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 01:35 PM | Reply

Well, there's likely a rise in ESPN fees on the horizon to help finance this purchase.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 01:42 PM | Reply

Is this because Infantino didn't get to sell him FIFA?

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-12 01:49 PM | Reply

Sportswashing is becoming big business!

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-12 01:52 PM | Reply

Rumors are swirling after Dodgers owner Mark Walter, under federal investigation for potential fraud, reportedly agreed to sell the Lakers to President Donald Trump's son-in-law's brother after a recent White House visit.

Walter reportedly sold his controlling stake to Jared Kushner's brother Josh and former Disney CEO Bob Iger for more than $12 billion just weeks after he visited the White House and only a year after the Buss family sold the storied franchise to Walter, multiple reports show.

www.rawstory.com

Sounds like another stinky shakedown.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 02:08 PM | Reply

Where's Luigi?

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-12 02:16 PM | Reply

During a real assassination trump hides.

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-12 02:26 PM | Reply

Damn. Never thought I'd say this but, Screw the Lakers.

#8 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-12 02:44 PM | Reply

Where's Luigi?

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-12 02:16 PM | Reply | Flag:

And you got nerve calling people POS human beings. Shitbags like you are why our country is tanking.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-12 07:36 PM | Reply

Are the Lakers going to hire Pat MAGAfee to do play-by-play?

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 07:38 PM | Reply

And you got nerve calling people POS human beings. Shitbags like you are why our country is tanking.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Our country is tanking because morons like you voted to hand our democracy over to oligarchs, who know just how to manipulate your tiny brain with scary stories about trans people and brown people and imaginary communists.

#11 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-12 07:57 PM | Reply

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