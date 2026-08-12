Ivanka Trump's Brother-in-Law Buys L.A. Lakers for Record Price

Rumors are swirling after Dodgers owner Mark Walter, under federal investigation for potential fraud, reportedly agreed to sell the Lakers to President Donald Trump's son-in-law's brother after a recent White House visit.



Walter reportedly sold his controlling stake to Jared Kushner's brother Josh and former Disney CEO Bob Iger for more than $12 billion just weeks after he visited the White House and only a year after the Buss family sold the storied franchise to Walter, multiple reports show.



www.rawstory.com



Sounds like another stinky shakedown.

