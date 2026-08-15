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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Let Him Build Ballroom

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to build a ballroom at the White House ...

Posted by REDIAL at 11:33 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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Tenant. Public is owner; Congress is landlord; you are tenant.

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-- Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (@whitehouse.senate.gov) 7:32 PM Â· Aug 9, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

---- this god-damned flaming ----

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-14 02:17 PM | Reply

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