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Sunday, August 16, 2026

US Army Grounds All Apache Helicopter Training Missions

The United States Army is temporarily halting all Apache helicopter training flights after a crash this week near Fort Hood, Texas, killed two soldiers.

Posted by REDIAL at 05:33 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Another DEI pilot?

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 12:58 AM | Reply

Another DEI pilot?

One looked pretty dark. Hegseth must have missed him in the cull.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-15 01:00 AM | Reply

Good idea. But I don't trust the Buffoon to use it for any thing other than another cover up.

#3 | Posted by et_al at 2026-08-15 01:15 AM | Reply

Good idea.

I agree. Been a few days and they have no idea what happened yet.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-15 01:17 AM | Reply

It was a maintenance test flight.

This is usually were things can go wrong.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-15 02:57 AM | Reply

You're a ------- ignorant ------. ---- off dumb ----

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 03:52 PM | Reply

You're a ------- ignorant ------. ---- off dumb ----

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 03:52 PM | Reply | Flag:

And you sucked Rcade's dick

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-16 07:55 PM | Reply

Didn't you

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-16 07:56 PM | Reply

Fucking loser.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-16 07:56 PM | Reply

Luvsorangeturds lets carnies nut all over his prolapsed turd cutter

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-16 08:05 PM | Reply

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