Trump's Golf Course Renovation could Cost up to $49 million, documents show

Those are the things this alleged chomo sets as priorities on while the world slides into the crapper.



whats a chomo?



The US is strangely unable to build anything of any significance (outside of stadiums); hence its continued decline, can't even fix things anylonger.



The same rules are keeping Trump from renovating the golf course that already exists.



FTA: "They have not done any of the required approvals: historic place protection, environmental protection," Rosen said.



It will be stopped and litigated to no end, like everything. America is frozen.



And when is a golf course a good idea when we have poor people?



In LA they allocated Billions upon Billions of dollars, and it created more poor people.



You need to understand how the American system currently works; solving a problem would mean the end of money allocated to the problem.



America will never have fewer poor people than it does today, no matter how much you spend.



America is unable to build anylonger...



Dunkelman explains the problem with the modern progressive aversion to centralized power:

We've swung from one extreme where folks like Robert Moses could do almost whatever they wanted without anybody being able to say anything (all the great buildings in Americah) to another, where almost any objection stops everything cold (HSR, BigDig, Housing ... etal.).



Wake up people.