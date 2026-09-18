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Friday, September 18, 2026

Trump's Golf Course Renovation could Cost up to $49 million, documents show

President Donald Trump's proposal to build a championship golf course in Washington, DC, could cost up to $49 million dollars, according to a document reviewed by CNN.

Posted by redial at 02:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Trump's proposed DC golf course could cost taxpayers up to $49 million. While families fight to afford food, rent, and health care, his administration is moving money toward remaking public land around his ego. Public money. Private vanity. Corruption, again #StopTrumpCorruption

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-- Jennifer C (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 4:52 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Can someone just lock that decrepit piece of s*^% in a closet already?

#1 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 05:11 AM | Reply

A golf course is just what people who are financing their groceries with credit cards want.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 10:02 AM | Reply

Let's hope the next president turns it into a park. It'd be way more useful that way.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-18 02:49 PM | Reply

It's already a golf course. FYI...

And when is a golf course a good idea when we have poor people?

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 02:59 PM | Reply

Ballrooms, golf courses, helicopter pads, gilded statues and a blinged out Oval Office... Those are the things this alleged chomo sets as priorities on while the world slides into the crapper. Trumpers must be so proud.

#5 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-18 04:35 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Those are the things this alleged chomo sets as priorities on while the world slides into the crapper.

whats a chomo?

The US is strangely unable to build anything of any significance (outside of stadiums); hence its continued decline, can't even fix things anylonger.

The same rules are keeping Trump from renovating the golf course that already exists.

FTA: "They have not done any of the required approvals: historic place protection, environmental protection," Rosen said.

It will be stopped and litigated to no end, like everything. America is frozen.

And when is a golf course a good idea when we have poor people?

In LA they allocated Billions upon Billions of dollars, and it created more poor people.

You need to understand how the American system currently works; solving a problem would mean the end of money allocated to the problem.

America will never have fewer poor people than it does today, no matter how much you spend.

America is unable to build anylonger...

Dunkelman explains the problem with the modern progressive aversion to centralized power:
We've swung from one extreme where folks like Robert Moses could do almost whatever they wanted without anybody being able to say anything (all the great buildings in Americah) to another, where almost any objection stops everything cold (HSR, BigDig, Housing ... etal.).

Wake up people.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 04:51 PM | Reply

whats a chomo?

You are.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 04:52 PM | Reply

In spades

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 05:09 PM | Reply

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