Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, September 18, 2026

Trump Pushes for Sale of F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

United States President Donald Trump's administration has asked lawmakers to clear the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia for an estimated $24.3bn.

Posted by REDIAL at 01:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump's Golf Course Renovation could Cost up to $49 million, documents show (8 comments) ...

Trump Pushes for Sale of F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia (4 comments) ...

US military moving drones to South America (3 comments) ...

3 New GOP Defections in House Vote to End Iran War (21 comments) ...

China Tightens Travel Restrictions for Citizens (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The administration said the sale of the jets, the most advanced fighter aircraft the US has, would "not alter the military balance in the region" in keeping with longstanding US policy that Israel must have a military edge over potential regional adversaries.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Xi says "Thanks Stupid!"

#1 | Posted by danni at 2026-09-18 10:08 AM | Reply

President Plane Crash Loses Another F-16.

www.nbcnews.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-18 12:47 PM | Reply


Xi says "Thanks Stupid!"
#1 | Posted by danni

How so? I think Xi would be a little worried about more American F-35s being produced? But that's me as a Chinese person, or what Corky calls a "chink".

Anyone who is for the Palestinians should also be for this. I don't see why American people would be against building, in the US, more F-35's.

That being said (h/t bellringer for that transitional phrase) Trump should get SA to use the war material the US has given it already, on the Houthis.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 05:09 PM | Reply

The little cynic who lives in my head wants to know what the commission paid to the Trump Crime Family will be ...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-18 06:44 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort