Trump Pushes for Sale of F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia



Xi says "Thanks Stupid!"

#1 | Posted by danni





How so? I think Xi would be a little worried about more American F-35s being produced? But that's me as a Chinese person, or what Corky calls a "chink".



Anyone who is for the Palestinians should also be for this. I don't see why American people would be against building, in the US, more F-35's.



That being said (h/t bellringer for that transitional phrase) Trump should get SA to use the war material the US has given it already, on the Houthis.