Trump Pushes for Sale of F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

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Friday, September 18, 2026
United States President Donald Trump's administration has asked lawmakers to clear the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia for an estimated $24.3bn.
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The administration said the sale of the jets, the most advanced fighter aircraft the US has, would "not alter the military balance in the region" in keeping with longstanding US policy that Israel must have a military edge over potential regional adversaries.
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