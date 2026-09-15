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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

China Tightens Travel Restrictions for Citizens

Citizens deemed to have "harmed" China's national security or interests while overseas can also be barred from leaving China for up to three years after they return, while those who violate technological import and export regulations may also be banned from leaving.

Posted by REDIAL at 10:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

China can block citizens from leaving the country over national security or tech export violations www.courthousenews.com/china-can-bl ...

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-- Courthouse News (@courthousenews.bsky.social) 1:42 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stay here and be good for our AI overlords.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 04:38 PM | Reply

Strange, now China is in line with the US & Canada.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-15 06:52 PM | Reply

---- off imbecile

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 08:27 PM | Reply

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