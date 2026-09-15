China Tightens Travel Restrictions for Citizens

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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Citizens deemed to have "harmed" China's national security or interests while overseas can also be barred from leaving China for up to three years after they return, while those who violate technological import and export regulations may also be banned from leaving.
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