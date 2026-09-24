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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Hurricane Polo Fuels Fears in Mexico's Southwest as Nolo Nears Hawaii

Two Pacific Ocean hurricanes, Polo and Nolo, are moving towards land.

Posted by REDIAL at 05:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Forecast regarding soon-to-be major Hurricane Nolo (not to be confused w/current major Hurricane Polo) has become increasingly alarming. A close approach on Sat could bring extreme rainfall (>30 inches) to Big Island, w/risk of widespread & severe flash flooding & damaging winds.

[image or embed]

-- Daniel Swain (@weatherwest.bsky.social) 6:07 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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The slow-moving storm is fuelling up on extremely warm waters caused by the El Nio climate phenomenon and is the season's third category 5 storm, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The average number of Cat 5 hurricanes is 1.

It's almost like the scientists were right all along.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-23 08:56 AM | Reply

Marco!....

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-23 11:54 PM | Reply

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