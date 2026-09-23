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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

DoJ: President Can Shut Out Reporters for National Security

The Justice Department said late Tuesday that three major national media can be shut out from areas of the White House at the president's will, and because their coverage could be a threat to national security.

Posted by REDIAL at 07:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: DOJ is justifying President Trump's ban on media orgs by citing stories about sensitive topics like depleted U.S. munitions, the war in Iran, Trump's ballroom security features and ... bad "vibes" at the GOP midterm convention w/ @joshgerstein.bsky.social www.politico.com/news/2026/09 ...

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 12:59 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No one cares what the corrupt DOJ has to say.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-23 07:01 AM | Reply

Ever since SCOTUS gave Pres Trump a free-pass on his subterranean ballroom project because of "national security," Pres Trump now seems to be hiding behind "national security" for all his poor decisions.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 12:45 PM | Reply

This is just a warmup for declaring a national emergency or a national security threat to stop or throw chaos into the midterm elections if the "fraudulent mail in ballots" delay releasing the total election counts or some such nonsense.

Remember.. the October Surprise is still be prepared for us. I'm so excited! I wonder what it will be this time? I bet it's a doozy!

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-23 01:08 PM | Reply

He's a fat bald -----. What a ------- coward. No wonder Ballwasher loves him. Ol Yellow stain

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-23 04:16 PM | Reply

Reminds me of when the DOJ said Obama could kill Americans without a trial.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-23 04:53 PM | Reply

Yet another Whataboutism from 1ButtFace?

So hard to imagine that!

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-23 07:54 PM | Reply

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