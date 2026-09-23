DoJ: President Can Shut Out Reporters for National Security

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Wednesday, September 23, 2026
The Justice Department said late Tuesday that three major national media can be shut out from areas of the White House at the president's will, and because their coverage could be a threat to national security.
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