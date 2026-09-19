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Saturday, September 19, 2026

US Military Moving Drones to South America

The US military is expected to send MQ-9 Reaper drones operating over Africa to the US command responsible for South America, six sources familiar with the planning told CNN ...

Posted by REDIAL at 02:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Trump is preparing for another drug war murder spree: "The US military is expected to send MQ-9 Reaper drones operating over Africa to the US command responsible for South America, six sources familiar with the planning told CNN"

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-- Sanho Tree (@sanho.bsky.social) 3:09 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Because Iran has been won again?

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 11:43 AM | Reply

Who are we killing in South America?

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-18 12:09 PM | Reply

Who aren't we?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 04:26 PM | Reply

The nonprofits' international rankings for US democracy and general thuggery should be interesting for 2025-present.

We could be sending drones to countries with better democracy and adherence-to-international-law rankings than we have.

Nice look. The US might recover one day.

World's to-be most hated regimes: N Korea, Israel, Russia, United States.

Maybe things haven't changed much. Just the order.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 08:33 PM | Reply

Well, has everybody forgotten.

Lordship oven the whole western hemisphere is part of his deal with Putin.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-19 03:21 PM | Reply

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