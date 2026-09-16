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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

3 New GOP Defections in House Vote to End Iran War

The House on Tuesday voted to approve a measure that would require President Donald Trump to end his war with Iran ...

Posted by REDIAL at 09:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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The House on Tuesday voted to approve a measure that would require President Donald Trump to end his war with Iran, offering a potent political rebuke of the administration's handling of the war just weeks before the midterms.

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-- KEZI 9 News (@kezi9news.bsky.social) 2:00 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Fat Donnie Tardboy is a complete and utter failure.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-16 01:00 AM | Reply

LEGALLY

He's way past the point of no return. Not just in Iran, but I mean mentally as well.

The only way the Iran War is going to stop is to put an end to Donald Trump, his family and the hoard of greedy sycophants who are raking in $$millions$$ at the expense of taxpayers, the national debt and the annihilation of Democracy.

IOW, it isn't all about ego. Trump has other, more important, ulterior motives to keep the Iran War alive.

It's pure unadulterated GREED!

President Eisenhower warned us.

#2 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-16 11:07 PM | Reply

President Eisenhower warned us.

And he had no idea of the scale.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-16 11:17 PM | Reply

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