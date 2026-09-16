3 New GOP Defections in House Vote to End Iran War

LEGALLY



He's way past the point of no return. Not just in Iran, but I mean mentally as well.



The only way the Iran War is going to stop is to put an end to Donald Trump, his family and the hoard of greedy sycophants who are raking in $$millions$$ at the expense of taxpayers, the national debt and the annihilation of Democracy.



IOW, it isn't all about ego. Trump has other, more important, ulterior motives to keep the Iran War alive.



It's pure unadulterated GREED!



President Eisenhower warned us.