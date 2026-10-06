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Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Karoline Leavitt Joining Fox News

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News as an on-air contributor next month ...

Posted by REDIAL at 11:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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Karoline Leavitt landed a new role at Fox News just as Donald Trump's anger with the network boiled over, and the timing is raising questions about where her loyalty now lies. https://atlantablackstar.pulse.ly/uf4qlkidsd

[image or embed]

-- Atlanta Black Star (@atlblackstar.bsky.social) 6:49 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I did NAZI that coming.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-06 10:11 AM | Reply

She'll be Secretary of War in no time.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-06 11:55 AM | Reply

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