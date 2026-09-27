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Sunday, September 27, 2026

Starship is Finally Going to Orbit

On Monday, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship to orbit for the first time, allowing it to deploy the inaugural batch of a new generation of Starlink internet satellites.

Posted by REDIAL at 11:38 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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WATCH: Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship lifts off in first orbit of Earth[image or embed]

" 8News WRIC Richmond (@wric.com) 9:00 AM Sep 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Sure the ---- it is. KABOOM!!!

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 11:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

So people can get wireless Internet in remote places that still won't be as fast as fiber-optic. How is this worth a trillion dollars again? People seem to be bamboozled stupid by a ketamine snorting hype man

#2 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-28 10:19 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

"At 7:48 a.m. CT, Starship's Super Heavy booster ignited its 33 rocket engines to send the spacecraft on its 14th flight. Two-and-a-half minutes after launch, Starship separated from the booster and continued into space. One of the six engines on Starship failed during ascent, prompting SpaceX to decide whether to continue to orbit. About 22 minutes into the flight, the team decided it was safe to do so."

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-28 10:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"People seem to be bamboozled stupid by a ketamine snorting hype man"

I'm sure the ulterior motives will come oozing out eventually. My guess it either involves killing people or threatening to kill them.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-28 10:50 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"TO URANUS AND BEYOND!"

#5 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-28 01:42 PM | Reply

Nice. More space junk. Yay?

Did you know?

SpaceX brings DOWN an average of 1 to 5 Starlink satellites every day, with a cumulative total of more than 1,800 satellites having fallen and burned up in the atmosphere since 2019.

They come down at 17,000 mph. Recently a heavy 2.5-kilogram metal part from a failed Starlink satellite survived re-entry and crashed onto a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada.

But it's our arch enemy Canada so they obviously deserved it.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-28 02:07 PM | Reply

Saskatchewan, Canada.

Is it too hard to aim for the 75% of the planet that is ocean?

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-28 02:39 PM | Reply

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