Starship is Finally Going to Orbit

Nice. More space junk. Yay?



Did you know?



SpaceX brings DOWN an average of 1 to 5 Starlink satellites every day, with a cumulative total of more than 1,800 satellites having fallen and burned up in the atmosphere since 2019.



They come down at 17,000 mph. Recently a heavy 2.5-kilogram metal part from a failed Starlink satellite survived re-entry and crashed onto a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada.



But it's our arch enemy Canada so they obviously deserved it.

