Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Senator Blocks Effort to Prevent Demolishing Kennedy Center

A bipartisan effort aimed at protecting the Kennedy Center from demolition was blocked on the Senate floor Monday night by a lone Republican senator.

Posted by redial at 04:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Senator Blocks Effort to Prevent Demolishing Kennedy Center (2 comments) ...

Starship is Finally Going to Orbit (32 comments) ...

Hurricane Polo Fuels Fears in Mexico's Southwest as Nolo Nears Hawaii (3 comments) ...

DoJ: President Can Shut Out Reporters for National Security (44 comments) ...

US Military Moving Drones to South America (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Donald Trump's handpicked board has spent all the money the prestigious institution has. trib.al/ueMXjmE

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2:04 PM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Mike Lee is the piece of ---- that blocked clean water for Flint Michigan.

A raging incurable case of hemorrhoids is too good for him.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 06:59 AM | Reply

So, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah is actively ceding more of Congress' control to Pres Trump?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 02:52 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort