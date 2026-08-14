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Friday, August 14, 2026

US Eyes Indefinite Iran Naval Blockade

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says that the US can sustain its blockade against Iran "indefinitely".

Posted by REDIAL at 11:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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Trump preposterously claims that the US "owns" the Strait of Hormuz

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 11:23 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... keeping energy prices stable for Americans, ...

stable?

At what price level will that stability be attained?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 12:43 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1


US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says that the US can sustain its blockade against Iran "indefinitely".*

(* Ammo is not included in the secretary's miscalculation.)

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-14 07:06 AM | Reply

They're not running low on Hellfire missiles. That's what they keep shooting into the blockade running freighters.

The current priority of Iranian special forces is to have their Iraqi surrogate militias send drones at the Kurds in Erbil.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-14 08:51 AM | Reply

Otherwise not much is going on outside of dual blockades that don't have any ship traffic to shoot at right now.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-14 08:52 AM | Reply

Currently only one side of the blockade has gas lines that look like you are in Crimea

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-14 11:51 AM | Reply

The so-called military objectives of this gaggle of dumbasses will drive us into another depression.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-14 02:52 PM | Reply

All this because the bloated toddler is absolutely unable and unwilling to admit that he screwed the pooch and that he can not achieve a better outcome with Iran than the black guy.

#7 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-14 04:19 PM | Reply

...he can not achieve a better outcome with Iran than the black guy.

Have not heard him yammering about the Nobel Peace Prize lately. He must be content with the fake one he keeps on his desk.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-14 04:28 PM | Reply

Dotard Says He'll Declare Strait of Hormuz a U.S. Territory

politicalwire.com

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 04:33 PM | Reply

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