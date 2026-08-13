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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Hormuz Traffic Remains Low as World Burns Up Stockpiles

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is becoming more pressing as the International Energy Agency warns that global oil stockpiles are diminishing at a rapid clip.

Posted by REDIAL at 03:33 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

I'm old enough to remember when 367m barrels was considered a complete disaster and Joe Biden was a reckless dictator for getting the reserves that low. Today, crickets from the GOP (and most of the news media)

[image or embed]

-- Joe Adalian (@tvmojoe.bsky.social) 11:36 AM Â· Aug 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So Much Winning

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-12 10:37 PM | Reply

US SPR is at it's lowest level in 43 years and is burning through it's reserves fast.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-13 07:48 AM | Reply

"global oil stockpiles are diminishing at a rapid clip."

Republicans have been stroking each other for a few years, saying we're Energy Independent now.

Why should America care about global stockpiles when we're energy independent?

Hopefully a Republican, who is naturally an economic genius and also very good-looking, can explain it to me.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 08:15 AM | Reply

Piggy is floating reducing our reserves to below 70 million barrels
The statutory minimum is like 240 million barrels
The problem is that the oil is stored in salt caves that will collapse if the oil is drawn down that low
We are at around 295 million barrels now

Why don't we just increase refining capacity?cause we are maxed out already

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-13 10:27 AM | Reply

Just Give the Mullahs 500 Billion Dollars in Reparations and Slink Back to North America.

Close the Bases in the ME and leave Israel to the Mercies of the Shia.

That's the way out, Cut and Run.

Like the Poltroons we Really Are.

Israel deserves no Better.

#5 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-13 10:57 AM | Reply

we're Energy Independent now.

Not when you still have to import 6 million barrels per day.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-13 12:14 PM | Reply

we're Energy Independent now

But not independent of global energy prices and price fluctuations. Apparently.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-13 12:23 PM | Reply

Energy Independence is Republican feel-good marketing.

America can't be energy independent.

Because America sells off our energy resources to be developed by multinational corporations for pennies on the dollar.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 12:28 PM | Reply

America can't be energy independent.

Not without finding a domestic source of heavy crude.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-13 12:34 PM | Reply

"America can't be energy independent."

A country that allows another country to run its foreign policy can never be even remotely close to self-sufficient.

#10 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-13 12:36 PM | Reply

Not without finding a domestic source of heavy crude.
#9 | Posted by REDIAL

We have plenty of sources of crude oil.

We keep giving them away to energy companies.

If we didn't do that, all Americans could be significantly wealthier, like the people living in Alaska who get a dividend check for a few thousand dollars every year.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 12:42 PM | Reply

We have plenty of sources of crude oil.

But not heavy crude. Not enough to meet needs, at least. Hence all the importing.

#12 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-13 12:51 PM | Reply

"Heavy Crude" is a good code name for a fat President who enjoys raping children.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 03:45 PM | Reply

Starting to think this is just the play part of Trump's pay to play scheme with billions of donations from energy cos.

They're making money hand over fist while having plausible deniability for depleting supply globally. Even if the straight opens tomorrow, they'll continue to make bank for years.

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-13 05:02 PM | Reply

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