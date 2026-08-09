Hormuz Talks Positive, Iran Deal Would Not Open Strait

Essentially, this is a replay of the spring and summer of 1940. America is Nazi Germany, Iran is England. Herr Drumpf, incredulous that Iran refuses to capitulate, has already issued

fuhrerweisung #16. Iran has indicated that it will never capitulate a la Churchill in his May 28th (secret) and June 4th, 1940 speeches.



History repeats itself, with different actors assuming the same parts.