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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Hormuz Talks Positive, Iran Deal Would Not Open Strait

Oman has said positive talks have been taking place with Iran over an agreement to secure a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran warned that any deal would not see an immediate reopening of the vital waterway.

Posted by REDIAL at 03:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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I'm old enough to remember when the strait was always open.

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-- Citizen Paul Templeman (@paultempleman.bsky.social) 11:46 AM Â· Jul 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Essentially, this is a replay of the spring and summer of 1940. America is Nazi Germany, Iran is England. Herr Drumpf, incredulous that Iran refuses to capitulate, has already issued
fuhrerweisung #16. Iran has indicated that it will never capitulate a la Churchill in his May 28th (secret) and June 4th, 1940 speeches.

History repeats itself, with different actors assuming the same parts.

#1 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-08 11:17 PM | Reply

So, the least worst outcomes here whatever they may be are going to include Iran running the Straits where they weren't before, and apparently a more entrenched autocratic rwing government there.

Not to mention China and Russia both increasing influence in Mr Trump's Neighborhood in the ME, while making America look like Lewzers.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-08 11:17 PM | Reply

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