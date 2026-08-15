DOD Wants $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget as US Borrowed $1.8T Past 10 Months

Consider what we have given up spending that money.



Education, healthcare, infrastructure, science.



And what did we get with that money



A military that runs out of critical munitions after 53 days of combat.



A military that cannot defend itself against cheap munitions deployed by a 3rd rate military.



A military that is completely and utterly incapable of resolving a conflict with a poor country.



One of the root causes of this problem is capitalism.



Capitalism and national defense are not mutually beneficial. In fact, the former works at odds to the latter.



Capitalism and the military industrial complex prioritizes profit over national defense needs.



Defense contractors will, as a result of pursuing profit will seek more complex and thus more easily trademarked combat systems with strict proprietary limits on the use of their systems.



That means the systems get more complicated and expensive and the defense contractors are highly reluctant to share the technology-look at the defense contractor not wanting to license patriot missiles to Ukraine.



Because Ukraine could make the missiles far more cheaply and at scale-the MIC cannot have that