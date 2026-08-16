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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Fox Hits Trump with Crushing Polls

Greg Sargent, New Republic: Fox News has some very bad news for Fox News.

Posted by retort at 08:52 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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These are Fox polls.

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-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 9:21 PM Â· Jul 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If the Democrats take both House and Senate, then Trump impeached and out by the end of 02/2027.

Amputate the sumbitch from the body politic and stanch his infection. Then quickly move on to fix the man's nearly infinite series of stinking messes.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-16 09:44 AM | Reply

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