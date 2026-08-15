Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 15, 2026

Three More Congressmen Violated the STOCK Act

Two Democrats and a Republican were months late disclosing stock and crypto trades.

Posted by retort at 07:51 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Three More Congressmen Violated the STOCK Act (1 comments) ...

A Green Light for Crooks (27 comments) ...

Texas 2026 Poll: Paxton and Talarico Deadlocked in U.S. Senate Race (20 comments) ...

Election Deniers Coming to a Swing State Near You (42 comments) ...

Trump's DOJ Arrests Expert on Far Right (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Two Democrats and a Republican were months late disclosing stock and crypto trades. https://www.notus.org/money/thanedar-tran-mann-stock-act

[image or embed]

-- NOTUS (@notus.com) 7:05 PM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Relevant Frank Zappa material (not a song):

www.amazon.com

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-15 09:00 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort