Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 13, 2026

Election Deniers Coming to a Swing State Near You

Tom Tiffany said 2020 was stolen. Now he's the GOP pick for Wisconsin governor. And there are others like him.

Posted by retort at 09:24 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Election Deniers Coming to a Swing State Near You (14 comments) ...

Trump's DOJ Arrests Expert on Far Right (1 comments) ...

The Great Delegalization (43 comments) ...

Senate Bows to Reality, Leaving Trump's Voting Bill Undone (2 comments) ...

Fear of Lettuce Is Making RFK Jr.'s Food Messaging Harder for Consumers to Swallow (26 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

David Crowley: "The real opponent has always been Tom Tiffany. Tom Tiffany stood with those who tried to overturn a free and fair presidential election instead of defending our democracy. He's worked in lockstep with Donald Trump to slash programs Wisconsin families depend on."[image or embed]

-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 10:20 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is rich coming from Democrats actively rigging elections against people running for office within their own party.

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-13 10:17 AM | Reply

Bernie Bros still haven't recovered. Greasing the skids for the Hillary Wehrmacht has consequences.

#2 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-13 10:27 AM | Reply

Democrats, denying the reality witnessed by their own eyes since forever.

#3 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-13 10:46 AM | Reply

Can't win because your ideas suck? Cheat.
Can't win after cheating? Lie about the election being stolen.

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-13 10:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#4 I saw that printed on coffee mugs sold at DNC convention.

#5 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-13 11:05 AM | Reply

The DNC let you in with your MAGA hat?

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-13 11:06 AM | Reply

It's Visitard,

His only function is to post the most inflammatory trolling comments he can.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-13 11:09 AM | Reply

This is rich coming from Democrats actively rigging elections against people running for office within their own party.
#1 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

Mike Lindell, Wisconsin Republican Party loser is on line one for you.

He says Republicans rigged the primary against him.

Womp Womp!

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-13 11:13 AM | Reply

I never seem to get an answer to my question:

Regarding the 2020 election...Why has Team Trump NEVER uttered the word "fraud" INSIDE of a courtroom?

My theory is because a lawyer needs PROOF before being allowed to claim fraud. And now, almost six years later, and after A LOT of screaming...

...still no proof entered as evidence in a court of law. NOT. ONE. IOTA.

#9 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-13 11:16 AM | Reply

Democrats, denying the reality witnessed by their own eyes since forever.

#3 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

Rigger Please!

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-13 11:25 AM | Reply

"This is rich coming from Democrats actively rigging elections against people running for office within their own party"

Yeah, it sucks having to rely on voting for some Democrats to get rid of fascist, racist, cult-brained imbeciles like MAGA, Trump, yourself (and even that apebrained _Visitor) who are intent on ruining America and eventually, the World, but at this point, its the far better option to LuigiMangionism or guerrilla warfare.

#11 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-13 11:43 AM | Reply

Have Democrats ever had a real primary or have they always been performance art? The party bosses always step in to 'fix' the election when the voters get it wrong. Hillary/Bernie Biden/Harris Hong/Crowley

#12 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-13 11:57 AM | Reply

#12
Shuffle off, donkey.

#13 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-13 12:03 PM | Reply

#9

Trump hates discovery.

#14 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-13 12:14 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort