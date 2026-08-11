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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The Great Delegalization

More than a million immigrants are seeing protections that granted them safe lives in the U.S. suddenly swept away.

Posted by retort at 09:03 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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The U visa program strengthens public safety by creating trust between police and immigrant communities. Until 2012, the visas had bipartisan support -- but then Republicans began to view it as an easily exploited pathway to legal residency.

Eliminating U visas is part of Project 2025.[image or embed]

-- madi mcvan (@madisonmcvan.bsky.social) 8:24 AM Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Racism is a helluva drug.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-11 09:31 AM | Reply

The last immigrants standing in the age of delegalization are the Dreamers"traditionally regarded by both parties as politically sympathetic. In 2017, when Trump's first Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, declared an end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or daca, there was some momentum to pass immigration legislation"but by the time the Supreme Court ruled that the way in which the Administration tried to cancel the program was unlawful, talks in Congress had fallen apart. A federal case over the program's legality could eventually make its way to the Supreme Court"perhaps that, finally, might shock Congress into action. In the meantime, the Trump Administration is slow-walking daca applications, allowing recipients to lose their protections while waiting for their next renewals. The Great Delegalization, in ways big and small, continues apace.>/vlockquote>
Stephen Miller is America; America is Stephen Miller.

Thanks, Republicans, heckuva job.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-11 09:39 AM | Reply

The Miller comment is mine, not in that paragraph from the article.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-11 09:40 AM | Reply

Land Of The Free!

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-11 09:45 AM | Reply

The so-called tRump "administration" is nothing but soulless pigs.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 10:41 AM | Reply

Make America Hated Again!

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-11 11:05 AM | Reply

I wonder why Obama only let them apply for temporary status?

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-11 11:24 AM | Reply

"I wonder why Obama only let them apply for temporary status?"

Because Congress failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

You would not wonder if you could look it up and do the research for yourself.

Stop waiting for Fixed News to tell you what to think.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 11:38 AM | Reply

DOC says we are Stephen Miller he is right. Our reaction to him. as Americans, should have been much louder and all Democrats and Republicans in Congress should refuse to pass a my bill of any kind until Stephen Miller is fired! Our nation can not move. A head with a self-vowed NAZI as a top advisor to the President! We fought WWII to defeat the NAZIs; every day Miller works in the Wnitd House is an insult to every member of the Greatest generation!

#9 | Posted by danni at 2026-08-11 11:41 AM | Reply

Our reaction to Stephen Miller....

www.youtube.com

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-11 11:55 AM | Reply

Because Congress failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 11:38 AM | Reply | Flag

Sounds like if Obama even cared he'd have done something early on.... Like when he had majorities in the House and Senate.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-11 11:58 AM | Reply

Yes, those immigrants crawled on their hands and knees through jungles, deserts and raging rivers to get here, with their cell phones and chargers along the way.

#12 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-11 12:07 PM | Reply

Sounds like if Obama even cared he'd have done something early on.... Like when he had majorities in the House and Senate.

POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

He did care. About Americans. He used his political capital to attempt to pass comprehensive health care reform (the ACA) For America. Which Americans desperately needed (and still need).

And then spent the rest of his term trying to enact it and protect it from the spite of republicans conspiring to undermine the law of the land.

Maybe you could not see all that from under your rock.

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 12:12 PM | Reply

Yes, those immigrants crawled on their hands and knees through jungles, deserts and raging rivers to get here, with their cell phones and chargers along the way.

#12 | Posted by fishpaw

Lemme guess; you think people on public assistance who have air conditioning or transportation, or maybe even refrigerators, are a problem.

#14 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-11 12:13 PM | Reply

When some folks have someone's knee on their necks they can't wait to get their knee on someone else's neck.

Apparently.

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 12:26 PM | Reply

Yes, those immigrants crawled on their hands and knees through jungles, deserts and raging rivers to get here, with their cell phones and chargers along the way.

#12 | Posted by fishpoo at 2026-08-11 12:07 PM | Reply GFY

Human beings have migrated since they started walking on two feet... It's what we were born to do. It's like the waves in the ocean... or the wind in the air... nothing can stop it... seriously... nothing... all your huffing and puffing and bllllooooooowwwwing yourself... changes it.

In fact... YOU... you ungrateful... empty-headed POS... are a product of mass migration. Smart people use this force of nature to enhance their stock portfolios. Dumb esses like you pitch about it... as if...what you think matters.

I have to admit ... I get a lot of satisfaction when I hear the Brits complain about migration problems... How's it feel not having the sun set... blah blah blah?

Same with Spain... Portugal... Germany... Holland... France... Russia and any other European bloc that sent the brightest and best Euro trash giving them problems at home...rapists, murderers... chronically insane... religious whack jobs... anywhere on the planet... to spread "Christendom"... saving humanity from the depravity of savages... boo hoo hoo hoo hoowaaaaaahhhhhhh

#16 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-11 01:04 PM | Reply

- He did care. About Americans. He used his political capital to attempt to pass comprehensive health care reform (the ACA) For America

The one that made insurance companies richer?

BTW we were having a discussion about immigration, and you had to find a distraction.

#17 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-11 02:56 PM | Reply

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