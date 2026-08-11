The Great Delegalization

Yes, those immigrants crawled on their hands and knees through jungles, deserts and raging rivers to get here, with their cell phones and chargers along the way.



#12 | Posted by fishpoo at 2026-08-11 12:07 PM | Reply GFY



Human beings have migrated since they started walking on two feet... It's what we were born to do. It's like the waves in the ocean... or the wind in the air... nothing can stop it... seriously... nothing... all your huffing and puffing and bllllooooooowwwwing yourself... changes it.



In fact... YOU... you ungrateful... empty-headed POS... are a product of mass migration. Smart people use this force of nature to enhance their stock portfolios. Dumb esses like you pitch about it... as if...what you think matters.



I have to admit ... I get a lot of satisfaction when I hear the Brits complain about migration problems... How's it feel not having the sun set... blah blah blah?



Same with Spain... Portugal... Germany... Holland... France... Russia and any other European bloc that sent the brightest and best Euro trash giving them problems at home...rapists, murderers... chronically insane... religious whack jobs... anywhere on the planet... to spread "Christendom"... saving humanity from the depravity of savages... boo hoo hoo hoo hoowaaaaaahhhhhhh