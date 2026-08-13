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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Trump's DOJ Arrests Expert on Far Right

Prosecutors charge Heidi Beirich with financial crimes as part of case against the Southern Poverty Law Center

Posted by retort at 08:31 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: CNN is reporting as an "exclusive" that the former CFO of SPLC, Heidi Beirich, was arrested in California today. They have a quote from Blanche at a news conference and say this is "part of a superseding indictment," but the docket does not yet reflect the superseding indictment.

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-- Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner.bsky.social) 2:21 PM Â· Aug 12, 2026

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