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Friday, August 14, 2026

A Green Light for Crooks

The Treasury has made the American economy a safe space for corruption.

Posted by retort at 01:10 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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For the podcast I spoke with Casey Michel, author of United States of Oligarchy: How America's Wealthiest Ally with Dictators, Weaken the US, and Destroy Democracy, about how a few of the wealthiest Americans seized the commanding heights of government--and what it will take to break their grip.[image or embed]

-- Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix.bsky.social) 8:54 AM Â· Aug 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

One of the major goals.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-14 01:19 PM | Reply

Mission Accomplished!

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-14 01:24 PM | Reply

Make America Gangsters Again!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 01:27 PM | Reply

"I dont vote because the parties are the same!"

-paint huffing morons

#4 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-14 01:33 PM | Reply

Finally, whats good for the street thugs, and congress is good for the white collar types.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-14 01:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Promises made, Promises kept.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-14 01:54 PM | Reply

#5

Caution: Moron at Work!

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 02:06 PM | Reply

Moron at Work

Imalumpertoo is really just phoning it in these days.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-14 02:16 PM | Reply

#5

Caution: Moron at Work!

#7 | Posted by Corky

What's he's referring to is that thanks to you and the other Muslim commie fans here have allowed street thugs to walk in and ransack and steal property if less than a 1000 bucks....
But then you and the other ladies here knew that.... More likely is you're just stupid.

#9 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-14 02:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Finally, whats good for the street thugs, and congress is good for the white collar types.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut

This moron thinks street thugs have been getting away with more crime than wall street sociopaths.
Propaganda works wonders on the weak minded.

#10 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-14 02:28 PM | Reply

My first guess was "Rolling Stone" but I was close.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-14 02:31 PM | Reply

What's he's referring to is that thanks to you and the other Muslim commie fans here have allowed street thugs to walk in and ransack and steal property if less than a 1000 bucks....
But then you and the other ladies here knew that.... More likely is you're just stupid.

#9 | Posted by shrimptacodan

One type of crime steals over 300-800 billion from americans every year.
Another type of crime steals 15-20 billion from americans every year.

One of these types of crime is white collar crime and one of these types is street crime.

Guess which one is which so we can see how brainwashed and stupid you are.

#12 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-14 02:32 PM | Reply

My first guess was "Rolling Stone" but I was close.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Choose whatever source you want But these are the facts:
"On Tuesday, the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced that businesses formed in the United States would no longer need to disclose their actual owners, and that nearly all the data already gathered on such companies would be destroyed. This move, which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called "a victory for common sense and American small businesses," effectively undoes years of progress in curbing devious financial networks, both domestic and foreign. It also delivers a new shelter for wealthy Americans who wish to dodge taxes and move money around undetected. Corporate entities that allow owners to stay anonymous are handy vehicles for corruption"they enable dodgy characters from around the world to stash their proceeds in an otherwise legal American business. After a brief experiment cracking down on these black boxes, the U.S. has decided to let them multiply instead."

Now tell us why its a good thing that trump took this action.

#13 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-14 02:34 PM | Reply

What do you expect from a serial child rapist who steals from cancer charities?

#14 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 02:35 PM | Reply

AND " SAFE PLACE FOR CORRUPTION "

AHH HA HA.

..community learing centers.
.
.. This week the head or asst of the SPLC is on trial for several charges
Like 140,000 in her lovers bank account / fraud and money laundering.

YOU GUYS.... come on now your little joke is up here... This threads a prank... RIGHT ??

#15 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-14 02:36 PM | Reply

One of these types of crime is white collar crime and one of these types is street crime.

Guess which one is which so we can see how brainwashed and stupid you are.

#12 | Posted by SpeakSoftly

DONT TRY AND LECTURE ME DIP SHITZ..I KNOW THE DIFFERENCE COMRAD ABDUL...

Losing half your merchandise over and over with the animal trash just allowed to steal and tear up someones Business is as devastating to that store owner personally as any other crime.
You've obviously done nothing but cash pay checks rather than sign them.

Carry on with your convoluted illogical balderdash...

#16 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-14 02:48 PM | Reply

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