A Green Light for Crooks

What's he's referring to is that thanks to you and the other Muslim commie fans here have allowed street thugs to walk in and ransack and steal property if less than a 1000 bucks....

But then you and the other ladies here knew that.... More likely is you're just stupid.



#9 | Posted by shrimptacodan



One type of crime steals over 300-800 billion from americans every year.

Another type of crime steals 15-20 billion from americans every year.



One of these types of crime is white collar crime and one of these types is street crime.



Guess which one is which so we can see how brainwashed and stupid you are.