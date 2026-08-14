Texas 2026 Poll: Paxton and Talarico Deadlocked in U.S. Senate Race; Abbott Leads Hinojosa by Four Points

"AI Overview



Texas state Representative and U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico has condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza as "war crimes" and "atrocities," while supporting a sovereign Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.



He opposes sending offensive weapons to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and advocates for conditioning future military assistance."



more

www.google.com



But then, he's not used the word, 'genocide', which I would use, Int Court notwithstanding... so perhaps purist Dems in TX should stay home or write in Jill Stein instead, eh?

