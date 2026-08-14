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Friday, August 14, 2026

Texas 2026 Poll: Paxton and Talarico Deadlocked in U.S. Senate Race; Abbott Leads Hinojosa by Four Points

A new Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media survey of Texas likely voters finds the U.S. Senate race in a dead heat: 47% support Republican Ken Paxton, while 46% support Democrat James Talarico. Five percent are undecided, and 2% support someone else.

Posted by retort at 08:29 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

James Talarico likes to say that Ken Paxton "now owns 11 homes, while most Texans can't afford one." Talarico is going to need to update his stump speech -- because he understated matters: Paxton actually owns 15 properties (including a lot in Hawaii). www.ms.now/rachel-maddo ...

[image or embed]

-- Steve Benen (@stevebenen.com) 11:40 AM Â· Jul 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Texas, they both suck.

#1 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-08-14 10:17 AM | Reply

What sucks is that the race is even close between an honest man and a criminal.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 10:30 AM | Reply

Has Talarico concurred with the international legal and scholarly consensus regarding the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people? Or is he still dodging that?

#3 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-14 10:46 AM | Reply

"AI Overview

Texas state Representative and U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico has condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza as "war crimes" and "atrocities," while supporting a sovereign Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.

He opposes sending offensive weapons to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and advocates for conditioning future military assistance."

more
www.google.com

But then, he's not used the word, 'genocide', which I would use, Int Court notwithstanding... so perhaps purist Dems in TX should stay home or write in Jill Stein instead, eh?

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 11:02 AM | Reply

"so perhaps purist Dems in TX should stay home or write in Jill Stein instead, eh"

Hey, if not calling it a genocide worked for Kamala Harris it can also work for James Talarico!

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-14 11:22 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

No way Paxton loses.

Forget it, James. It's Texas town.

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-14 11:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

True... in most of Texas, JT is having to overcome his black woman status ;)

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 11:25 AM | Reply

"Forget it, James. It's Texas town."

200,000 Texan Muslims might vote if Talarico calls it a genocide. I don't know if that would help or not. At least if Talarico is fated to go down, he would go down speaking truth to power. But Democrats are probably gonna Democrat this... just because it's what they're accustomed to do.

#8 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-14 11:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I've seen more Sentinelese people in person than I've seen yards with Paxton campaign signs in somebody's yard.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-14 11:44 AM | Reply

If we lose this one it's time to relocate to the Big Island for good.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-14 11:45 AM | Reply

- go down speaking truth to power.

Attempted moral victories are what got us into this mess.

"Just win, baby!" (Al Davis)

"If you can't eat their food, drink their booze, screw their women, and then vote against them, you've got no business being up here."
(It was originally said by Jesse M. Unruh, a powerful California Democratic Speaker of the State)

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 11:45 AM | Reply

Talarico concurred with the international legal and scholarly consensus regarding the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people? Or is he still dodging that?

#3 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-14 10:46 AM | Reply | Flag: James Talarico (D) is the "Artful Dodger" from Oliver Twist

If the GOP and AIPAC politicians from both parties in Texas hate the Muslims, the ~200,000 of them will simply stay home on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026: "I'm not voting for someone who will fund the death of one of my relations in the Middle East."

......

#12 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 02:00 PM | Reply

Talarico is on video telling us that his campaign will never accept endorsements from houses of God.
---guess those three churches he gladly stood up front with the preachers last Sunday are some other type of house.
---no word on if he drove his rented truck to the events

#13 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-14 02:54 PM | Reply

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