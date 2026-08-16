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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Depleted Strategic Oil Reserve Nears Level That Raises Concerns About Damage to Caverns, Operations

The caverns that hold the U.S. strategic oil reserves could get damaged by the rapid release of stockpiles in response to the Iran war, experts warned this week as inventories hit a four-decade low.

Posted by retort at 10:21 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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In Other Ways The Nation Craters Economically That We Hadn't Thought Of Yet news, the caverns that hold the US strategic oil reserves could get damaged by the rapid release of stockpiles in response to the Iran war.

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-- Hayden Black (@haydenb.bsky.social) 5:18 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The caverns that hold the U.S. strategic oil reserves could get damaged"

If there's one clear thing about Trump, it's that he never cares what gets damaged.

As we speak, Trump is bulldozing Big Bend National Park.

With the Paxton/Talarico thing as close as it is, this is a very stupid thing.

Then again, no one calls Trump a genius.

Save for Trump.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-16 10:51 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

I did read somewhere that the commercial reserves at Cushing actually went up last week.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-16 10:56 AM | Reply

"As we speak, Trump is bulldozing Big Bend National Park."

I hear that the bulldozing has stopped. But the bulldozers are still there.

Waiting patiently for us to forget about them and for the controversy to die down.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-16 11:23 AM | Reply

He can build his fucking ballroom in the oil hole

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 11:40 AM | Reply

Trumpanzee is so desperate to be a big shot... he is undoing the SOR Reagan had built up.

Yes... I said it... Reagan built up the SOR... he was obsessed with it. 450 million barrels... the most of any preznit...

Republiclowns are throwing it all away...

#5 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-16 12:41 PM | Reply

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