Depleted Strategic Oil Reserve Nears Level That Raises Concerns About Damage to Caverns, Operations

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Sunday, August 16, 2026
The caverns that hold the U.S. strategic oil reserves could get damaged by the rapid release of stockpiles in response to the Iran war, experts warned this week as inventories hit a four-decade low.
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