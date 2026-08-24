Washington Post Ordered to Reinstate Karen Attiah An independent arbitrator ordered The Washington Post to rehire a columnist it fired last year over controversial social media posts following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A judge ruled Karen Attiah, an opinion writer at the Post, had been wrongfully terminated over the social media posts and that the outlet failed to prove they amounted to "gross misconduct." The Post has gone through an overhaul of its newsroom and opinion section in recent months, as its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos looks to retool its business model. Some Post readers have canceled their subscriptions and accused Bezos of attempting to shore up relations with President Trump.